Lacazette Late Strike Against Palace Denies Vieira Win In Arsenal Return

It was heartbreak for Patrick Vieira on his Arsenal return as Alexandre Lacazette scored a 95th-minute equaliser to force a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Monday night.

Vieira, who replaced Roy Hodgson as Palace manager in the summer, looked set to secure all three points after Christian Benteke (50th minute) and Odsonne Edouard (73rd minute) had cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener (8th minute).

But substitute Lacazette slotted home off a goalmouth scrabble deep into stoppage time to deny Vieira a win at his former club.

The draw extends Arsenal’s unbeaten league run to five games and keeps them 12th in the table.

They are three points and two places above Palace, who missed the chance to leapfrog the Gunners.

