Oshoala Confident Of Victory Against ‘Tough Side’ Ghana

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala says the team is battle ready for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against eternal rivals Black Queens of Ghana, Completesports.com reports.

The two foes will clash in the first leg at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on Wednesday.

The reverse fixture will take place in Accra on Sunday.



The overall winners of the contest will proceed to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“Ghana’s game, big one, one of the best side’s in Africa. We are just focused on our team. We had a training camp in Austria and also played in the Aisha Buhari Cup,”stated Oshoala.

“We have prepared well It’s going to be a tough one. It’s not going to be easy but we are focused on the game. At the end of the day, we will qualify.”

