Oshoala Named On FIFA Technical Advisory Group

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala has been named in the technical advisory group by Federation of International Football Federation, FIFA, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala is joined on the advisory group by Jill Ellis, a two-time Women’s World Cup winning coach, who will serve as the head of the body , Banyana Banyana of South head coach Desiree Ellis, Chelsea gaffer Emma Hayes and USA star Alex Morgan.

“Competitive balance, increased opportunities for underserved nations, a FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, increased visibility and participation, FIFA international windows, prize money and the possibility of staging a biennial FIFA Women’s World Cup are some of topics included in the discussions held by the FIFA Technical Advisory Group (TAG) led by Jill Ellis,”reads a statement on FIFA website.

“As part of a wider comprehensive consultation process, FIFA is also meeting with other women’s football stakeholders including the member associations, confederations, clubs,…