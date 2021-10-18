Plateau United Enlist In Preseason Tourney As Ilechukwu Rebuilds Team

Plateau United have become the latest NPFL club to signify interest to participate in the inaugural edition of Unity Cup Preseason Football Tournament billed for Abuja, as new coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, steps up his efforts to build a new strong Tin City squad, Completesports.com reports.

The 10-team Unity Cup Preseason Football Tournament will get underway from October 30 until November 5, 2021.

Plateau United won the NPFL title for the first in 2017 – their first in history. Three years later, in 2020, they were crowned champions again after the league was suspended following the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Plateau United have already played three friendly games; losing 0-2 to Lobi Stars, drew 1-1 with Wikki Tourists and earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against newly promoted NPFL side, Níger Tornadoes.

Plateau United new Manager, Ilechukwu, is looking to relaunch the Tin City side back unto the continent and has confirmed the club’s involvement in the Unity Cup Preseason…