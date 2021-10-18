Rohr, Other Men’s National Team Coaches Hold Consultation With Wenger

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has been invited to participate in an online videoconferences this week involving coaches of men’s national teams of the FIFA member federations which will be presided over by Arsene Wenger who is the world football ruling body’s Chief of Global Football Development.

The videoconferences which will hold on Tuesday October 19 2021 and Thursday October 21 2021, will see Wenger coordinating a consultation touching on a potential new football calendar from 2024 – international windows, the FIFA World Cup every two years, as well as about players’ health, and other pertinent matters concerning men’s national football teams.

The biennial FIFA World Cup proposal is expected to be a hotly debated topic during the men’s national team coaches’ online consultation with Wenger. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is already in support of the idea, but it’s uncertain if Rohr will back his employer and speak in favour of it during the online…