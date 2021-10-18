Simy Nwankwo, Obi To Work Under New Coach At Salernitana

Serie A club Salernitana have sacked their head coach Fabrizio Castori following their poor start to the season.

The promoted club sit rock bottom in the Serie A table after one win, one draw and six defeats.

They lost 2-1 against Spezia on Saturday.

“Salernitana 1919 announce that coach Fabrizio Castori has been relieved of his duties as coach of the first team,” Salernitana’s official statement read.

“Thanking him for his professionalism and the goals achieved together, the club wishes the tactician the best for his personal and professional future.”

Former Atalanta coach Stefano Colantuono is expected to be confirmed as Castori’s replacement.

Source: Complete Sports