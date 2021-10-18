‘The Most Important Goal Of My Career’- Osimhen Comments On Superb Strike Vs Napoli

Victor Osimhen has described his superb strike in Napoli’s 1-0 win against Torino at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Sunday the best of his career so far, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international rose above his markers to head Elif Elmas’s cross past goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic nine minutes from time.

” It was the most important goal of my career” ., Osimhen told the club’s official website.



“I am very happy, the atmosphere in the stadium was incredible, the crowd pushed us and we managed to score 3 points”.

“We never gave up, we attacked until the end and the success is right. I saw the ball soar and I realized that I could anticipate the head defenders. I hit well and I scored a very important goal for me and for the teOam.”

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in seven league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

