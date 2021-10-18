Tielemans Beats Iheanacho To Leicester’s MOTM Award

Belgium star Youri Tielemans beat Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester City’s Man of the Match award, after their dramatic 4-2 win against Manchester United.

The winner of the award was announced on Leicester’s Twitter handle after votes by the club fans.

Iheanacho finished third with 15 per cent of the votes while Tielemans got 57 per cent.

Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu placed second after polling 25 per cent.

Iheanacho was in scintillating form as he helped Leicester record a first home win against United since 2014.

The Eagles star was involved in Leicester’s first goal after dispossessing Harry Maguire before squaring to Tielemans to make it 1-1.

Mason Greenwood had opened scoring for United as both teams went into the break all squared.

It was a dramatic end to the game as Soyuncu put Leicester 2-1 up on 78 minutes before Marcus Rashford made it 2-2 on 82 minutes.

Just a minute later Jamie Vardy…