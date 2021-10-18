West Ham , Southampton To Bid For Onuachu In January

Premier League clubs West Ham United and Southampton are interested in Genk striker Paul Onuachu.

According to Sport Mediaset , the two clubs are targeting the Nigeria international for the winter transfer window.

Onuachu has scored 11 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Smurfs this season.



And such form has West Ham and Southampton readying offers for Genk’s consideration ahead of the winter transfer window.

West Ham made enquiries about centre-forward last January.

The 27-year-old has recently been linked with Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

