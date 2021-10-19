AC Milan Will Approach Porto Game Like A Cup Final -Leao

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao says says the team will approach today’s Champions League game against Porto like a cup final.

Leao made this known during a pre-match press conference, where he assured fans that it is victory or nothing for AC Milan.

He said: “I think what I was missing was continuity,” he said at a press conference. “Today, I’m playing more regularly thanks to my teammates and my coach.

“Playing against Porto is always difficult.

“They are difficult to play against but for me and my teammates it will be Final. We want to win and score points to move forward.

“It’s a Final and it will be from the first minutes. We want to play with the right mind because Porto are a good team. They have quality and the coach knows Italian football.”

“Yes, we want to go far. We are a young team, but we have the right mentality,” he said. “There are experienced players here and…