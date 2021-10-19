Black Queens Must Stop Super Falcons Dominance -Simeon-Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, has called on the Black Queens to put an end to Nigeria’s Super Falcons dominance ahead of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons will play host to their Ghanaian counterpart at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos for the first leg qualifier on Wednesday, October 20.

Nigeria has qualified for all the tournaments but will face a difficult test against the Black Queens that has never won the competition.

In an interview with GFA website, Simeon-Okraku stated that Ghana are well prepared to halt the Super Falcons from qualifying for the tournament slated for Morocco.

“Nigeria has given us lot of problems in the past, same way we also have been their nightmare in the past too,” the football administrator to the GFA website.

“We all have a fresh platform to give each other more problems, but I believe with the…