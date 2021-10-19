Eid El Maulud Greetings From All Of Us At Complete Sports

The management and staff of Complete Sports heartily felicitate with all our esteemed Muslim readers on the sacred Eid-el-Maulud commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

May the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet bring endless joy, prosperity and multiple blessings to you and your families.

Also Read: 10 Foreign Born Players Who Can Break Into Super Eagles In 2021

May the celebration of Eid bring the peace, hope and an all-round prosperity we all need at this time as Nigerians.

Thank you for being Complete Sports loyal readers. This is wishing you all a safe and peaceful Eid.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports