Europa League: Spartak Moscow Ready For ‘Tough’ Leicester City Test – Moses

Victor Moses says Spartak Moscow will be up for the challenge against Leicester City in Wednesday’s Europa League clash, reports Completesports.com.

The Group C encounter will take place at the Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow.

Moses played against the Foxes during his spell in England with Crystal Palace, Stoke City, West Ham and Chelsea.

The winger reckoned Spartak Moscow must be at their best to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men.

“Yes , this opponent is well known to me. And every year Leicester became more and more serious club,”the former Nigeria international told the club’s website.

“Today he can be called one of the strongest in England. This is the current holder of the Cup of the country, and last weekend the Foxes beat Manchester United. With confidence in their abilities there is complete order.

“It is clear that it will be very difficult for us. Although personally I have good statistics against Leicester. In the Premier League, if I’m not mistaken, I lost to them only…