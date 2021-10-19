‘He Is A Force Of Nature’- Ex-Napoli Star Bonomi In Awe Of Osimhen Quality

Former Napoli defender Mauro Bonomi has praised Victor Osimhen for his outstanding qualities, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored the winning goal as Napoli maintained their unbeaten run in Serie A this season courtesy of 1-0 win against Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.



The 22-year-old has now scored five goals in seven league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

“He is a force of nature, has it all and is a great striker. Napoli made a great purchase and this will be the year of the consecration,”Bonomi said in an interview with Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I don’t know if he will be in first place in the top scorer, but he will be decisive for his team.

