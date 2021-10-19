‘Osimhen Reminds Me Of The Younger Cavani’

Former Empoli and Palermo player Gianluca Aztori has stated that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen reminds him of the younger Edinson Cavani, who also spent time for the Naples club.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in Italy having netted five goals in seven matches in Serie A this season – scoring 14 goals for Napoli since arriving in 2020.

The 22-year-old was the hero for Luciano Spalletti’s side after scoring a late winner in the 1-0 win at Torino, to make it eight straight wins.

And Aztori believes the Nigerian will reach the level that Cavani has in his career.

Speaking to Tuttonapoli.net, Aztori said: “He started very strongly, and when a striker starts in confidence, usually, he enjoys this throughout the year.

“He is physical, and he helps the team a lot and reminds me of the younger Cavani. I wish him to continue like this and make the same career as the Matador.”

Cavani scored 33 goals…