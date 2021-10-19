SERIE A: Ebuehi, Okereke In Action As Venezia Beat Fiorentina To End Winless Run 

Nigerian stars Tyronne Ebuehi and David Okereke featured for newly promoted Venezia, who sealed their first home win this season, beating Fiorentina 1-0, Completesports.com reports.

Going into Monday’s fixture, Venezia had failed to win any of their last four games (two defeats, two draws).

While Ebuehi, who made his fifth league appearance, played for 90 minutes, Okereke came on in the 50th minute for his seventh game.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero made his Venezia debut after completing a free transfer during the break.

The Argentinean played his first Serie A game in seven years.

This is Venezia’s first home victory in Serie A in 19 years and eight months, with their last win coming on February 10, 2002, a 2-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Mattia Aramu’s 36th minute goal was enough to seal the win for Venezia, after he was sent clear and had the easy task of putting the ball inside an empty…