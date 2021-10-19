Super Falcons, Black Queens Rekindle Rivalry In Lagos

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Ghana’s Black Queens will go

neck-and-neck in a 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Ghana and Nigeria have met in 17 previous matches, with the Super Falcons claiming nine wins – compared to three for the Black Queens – and outscored their opponents 26 goals to 10 in the process.

The Super Falcons have struggled in their last five international outings – losing three of them and leaking 10 goals in the process, including a recent 4-2 humiliating loss to South Africa at the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Despite their poor form midfielder Francis Ordega insists they will leave nothing to chance against the Ghanaians.

“I feel that we are ready judging by the mood of the players in camp and we can’t wait to go out on the pitch,” Ordega told CAFOnline.com.

“Our journey to the 2023 Women’s World Cup starts now and we need to win to make it to the 2022 Women’s…