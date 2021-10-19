Supercomputer Predicts Outcomes Of Man United’s Next Nine Games

According to BonusCodeBets supercomputer,

Manchester United will win three of their next nine games, the Sun reports.

United are suffering from a bad run of form with just two wins in eight games.

That has increased calls from fans for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked, and things could be about to get much worse for the Norwegian.

Up next United host Atalanta at Old Trafford, where they are without a win in two games.

And according to the supercomputer, United have a 55 per cent chance of winning.

To put that into context, the same supercomputer gave the Red Devils a 52 per cent chance of beating Leicester – a match they were lost 4-2.

But that is just one of three wins predicted for United in their next nine matches.

The others are an away trip to Watford and Arsenal at home, but the team could begin to struggle in the Champions League.

The supercomputer – using an algorithm…