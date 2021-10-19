Troost-Ekong Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has finally married the love of his life and longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony.

The lovers who welcomed their first child together, Oscar, in 2014, finally got married in a private ceremony that took place in London on Sunday night, October 17th.

The 28-year-old defender had some of his teammates present to celebrate with him.

Notable Super Eagles players that graced the occasion are Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun and others.

Credit pix: from Troost-Ekong instagram handle

The Watford defender announced his wedding on his social media page with a photo of him and his wife and another photo of their rings in hands together.

Rave of the moment and Nigerian singer Lojay performed his trending song ‘Monalisa’ to the delight of the Watford man who was in action during their 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

