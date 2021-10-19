UEFA Hails Ex-MFM Star Odey’s Impact At Danish Club Randers

Europe’s football governing body UEFA has praised former MFM striker Stephen Odey, following his impressive form in front of goal for Danish first division side Randers.

Odey, who is on loan from Belgian outfit Genk, has been prolific for Randers.

He was on target in the 2-1 away win against OB in the Danish SuperLiga on Sunday.

Also Read: CSKA Moscow Boss Thumbs Up ‘Good Player’ Ejuke After Win Vs Ural

It took his tally in the league to four goals, bringing his total to seven in nine outings in all competitions for Randers so far.

And commenting on his form, UEFA wrote on their Conference League Twitter handle:”What a start to life at Randers!

“Stephen Odey has scored 7 goals in 9 games (all competitions) since joining on loan.”



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…