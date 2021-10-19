“Underrate Us At Your Peril” -Club Brugge Coach, Clement Warns Man City

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has issued a stern warning that his team are capable of upsetting Manchester City ahead of today’s Champions League clash.

The Belgian champions have already impressed in group games against PSG and RB Leipzig.

Clement stated: “It’s a big challenge, but after our 4 out of 6, more and more people believe that Club Brugge can show something at this level against Manchester City.

“Would I sign in advance for third place? I’m only looking at the next game and I want to win it. If you can play against Man City, you want to get the best out of it.

Read Also: ‘Waldrum’s Part-time Method, Ageing Players Not Good For Super Falcons’ –Zira

“The faith is always there against any opponent,” he sent a warning to Man City.

“Everyone thought beforehand that we would get zero points in this group in the Champions League, but we always believed in ourselves.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now…