‘Use Sports To Tackle Insecurity In Imo State’

Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike has urged the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to see sporting activities as a veritable tools to curb the high rate of insecurity in the State.

Ejidike spoke while hosting the Imo State Commissioner for Youthful and Sports, Hon. Chike Ogu, in Ilorin.

Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Ejidike, said that youth empowerment through sports remains the best way to engage the youths positively.

Ejidike remains a strong and loud voice in the use of sports as veritable means of curbing insecurity in Nigeria. He has also taken same campaign to the palace of royal fathers including the Etsu of Nupe.

Chief Ejidike pointed out that the office of the Nigerian Pillar of Sports has initiated a campaign tagged “Engage the youth through Sports” which is aimed at taking the youths off the streets through positive engagement in sports.

He said his…