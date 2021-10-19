‘Waldrum’s Part-time Method, Ageing Players Killing Falcons’ –Zira

Chairman of Adamawa Queens FC of Yola, Emmanuel Zira, has charged the coach of Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, to begin the replacement of his ageing players by giving players in the local scene opportunities they deserve, Completesports.com reports.

Zira also told Completesports.com that Waldrum handling the Super Falcons with part-time method is rendering him unproductive, insisting that there are talented and younger players in Nigeria’s women’s local football scene to fill in for foreign based players whose ages and strengths are beginning to fail them

“I have absolute confidence that Super Falcons will eliminate their Ghanaian counterparts from the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations over two legged clashes in Lagos and Accra. But going forward, the composition of the team needs to be overhauled. We cannot do well unless we freshen up the team,” Zira told Completesports.com.

“The sooner we start replacing the ageing and tired legs…