Why Osimhen Can Be Super Eagles New Yekini -Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has what it takes to fill into the shoes of late Rashidi Yekini in the senior national.

Akpoborie stated this on the backdrop of Osimhen’s impressive goal scoring form Napoli in the Serie A this ongoing season.

Recall that the Nigerian international netted the winning goal in the team’s 1-0 win over Torino 1-0 on Sunday.

It was also Osimhen’s fifth goal in seven games played in the league and eighth in nine appearances in all competitions.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the former Wolsburg said that he’s optimistic Osimhen will be Super Eagles next goal machine.

“I am very impressed with the performance of Victor Osimhen with Napoli this season. I think he has learnt a lot from the mistakes of last season and showing a different Osimhen this season.

“he definitely has what it takes to be…