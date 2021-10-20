Borussia Dortmund Join Onuachu Chase

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are targeting Genk forward Paul Onuachu as replacement for Erling Haaland, reports Completesports.com.

Norway striker Haaland is expected to leave the club next summer with Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United among his suitors.

According to Sky Sport transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck, Dortmund have Onuachu on the list of strikers to replace the Norwegian.



The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe following a stellar campaign for Genk in the Belgian Pro League last season.

The tall striker scored scored 29 times in 33 league outings for the Smurfs last term.

This season, he has scored nine goals in 10 league games so far and one more goal each in the Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League.

