Ejuke Not The New Okocha

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi has played down comparison between legendary midfielder Austin Okocha and new kid on the block Chidera Ejuke.

The CSKA Moscow forward has been a revelation since breaking into the Eagles, putting in eye-catching displays.

This has led football fans comparing Ejuke with the former Eagles skipper.

But Amokachi, posited that there is no bases for comparison as there can never be another Okocha.

“We normally have players who play similar like Jay Jay but not Jay Jay, there will never be another Jay Jay because his kind comes once in a life time,” Amokachi said on his radio show ‘The Bull’s Pit’ on Brila FM.

“God doesn’t bring the same people into this world so the legacy of Jay Jay remains his legacy. So you cannot get another Jay Jay, it’s either you get another player who is far better than Jay Jay but you cannot get a player like Jay…