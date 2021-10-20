Grab Man United Job If Contacted -Domenech Tells Zidane

Former France coach Raymond Domenech has urged Zinedine Zidane to accept the chance of managing Manchester United if the opportunity is open.

Domenech made this known in an interview with L’Equipe TV, where he said that the former Real Madrid coach has the capability to turn around the fortune of the Red Devils.

Recall that on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly approached Manchester United chiefs and recommended the club replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Zinedine Zidane.

Pressure has mounted on Solskjaer following Manchester United’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City over the weekend.

Although reports have indicated that Zidane has no interest in a move to the Premier League, Domenech is urging the former Real Madrid to have a rethink.

“What job is he made for when he’s been a multiple Champions League with Real Madrid? What’s left? [Manchester] City, United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich? There’s five or six clubs. After that, if he…