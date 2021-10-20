I Can’t Remember Champions League Final After Broken Eye Socket -De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne says he can hardly recollect what really transpired in the team’s Champions League final loss against Chelsea.
Recall that the Manchester City playmaker suffered a serious facial injury in the second half of his side’s defeat to Chelsea in last season’s showpiece in Porto following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.
He made this known during a pre-match press conference ahead of City game against Club Brugge on today (Tuesday).
“I don’t remember a lot after the incident so there’s not a lot of memories.
“I remember some chances in the first half and the goal but after the collision, I don’t remember a lot. I don’t remember how I got into the hospital on the night itself.
“I remember going back in the morning to the team hotel at 10am still with my City kit on, that’s what I remember.
Read Also: Osimhen Reminds Me Of The Younger Cavani’ – Former Serie A Star
“But it’s sport, it happens. It’s not the best thing that…
Source: Complete Sports