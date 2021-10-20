I Look Forward To Scoring Again In Second Leg

Super Falcons star Uchenna Kanu says she looks forward to getting on the score sheet again, in the reverse fixture against the Black Queens of Ghana on Sunday.

In Wednesday’s first leg of the 2022 WAFCON qualifier, Kanu got the Falcons’ two goals in the 2-0 win against Ghana with both goals coming via headers in the first half.

She opened scoring after heading in Francisca Ordega’s cross from the right before replicating it again this time from a corner.

And speaking ahead of the return leg:“I feel really great, I feel proud of the team. First of all I’m proud of the team for the performance today. I’m proud that I’m able to score thanks to my teammates that helped me on that.

“I feel really excited and we are looking forward to the next game and of course I will be doing my job (scoring) so expect that.“

The 2022 WAFCON hold in Morocco will serve as qualifier for the 2023 FIFA women’s…