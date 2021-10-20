It’s Difficult To Play Against Osimhen

Napoli Defender Amir Rrahmani has praised his teammate Victor Osimhen following his impressive displays for the club tbis season, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for the Partenopei this season and has enjoyed rave reviews for his displays.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in nine games across all competitions for Luciano Spalleti’s side tbis term.



Read Also: 2022 WAFCON Qualifier: Black Queens Not Afraid Of Super Falcons- Dumehasi

“Sometimes I have trouble containing Victor Osimhen in practice”, Rrahmani told Napoli Magazine per The Cult of Calcio.

“He is very quick and strong. He is growing and understanding what his strengths are.”

Napoli will be up against Polish club Legia Warsaw in a Europa League Group C clash on Thursday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…