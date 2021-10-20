It’s Victory Or Nothing Against Black Queens -Ebi

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has disclosed that the team is condemned to defeat the Black Queens of Ghana in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team will host Ghana at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in the first leg of this fixture, while the second leg will hold in Accra on Sunday.

The Nine-time African champions will tackle their long-term rivals for a place in the African Women’s Championship, which serves as the qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She said: These are two battles that we must win.

“We know that we have to start by winning well in Lagos on Wednesday and then go to Ghana and put up another big performance. We are not looking at this as home-and-away matches. We are looking at two matches that we must win.”

