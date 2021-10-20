Klopp Is A Genius -Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has described Jurgen Klopp as a genius who knows how to carve out victory in a difficult moment.

Alisson made this known after Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

He later said: “These are the kind of matches that a top player wants to play, a top team wants to play. It’s always a tough place to come. Getting the victory here, three points is really important for me, for us and for the things that we want to achieve. We just need to focus a little bit more in the game because we know that we can improve.

“I believe the boss is a maestro in talking at the right moments, saying the right things. I think he brought us in the game again in the changing room [at half-time] and also our attitude changed a little bit in the second half.

“It is not easy when you are 2-0 up and then you concede a goal and you know that it will be hard. We came here, we knew that it wouldn’t be easy to play against Atlético and that…