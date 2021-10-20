Super Falcons Pip Ghana 2-0 In Lagos

Uche Kanu scored a brace as the Super Falcons took a big step towards securing a place at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations following a 2-0 win against eternal foes Black Queens of Ghana at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Wednesday evening, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons started the game strongly but were unable to carved out any cleacut goal

scoring opportunities.

Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade had a shot well saved by the Ghanaian goalkeeper in the 13th minute as the hosts piled pressure on the Black Queens.

The Super Falcons were ahead seven minutes later with Kanu nodding home Francisca Ordega’s superb cross.

Kanu doubled Nigeria’s lead three minute later nodding home this time from a corner-kick.



Read Also: 2022 WAFCON Qualifier: Black Queens Not Afraid Of Super Falcons- Dumehasi

Veteran defender Onome Ebi cleared the ball away from danger after Regina Otu gave the ball away cheapily on the half hour mark.

Chiamaka Nnadozie produced a fine…