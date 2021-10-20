Trending On Complete Sports 20.10.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

‘I Was Told To Pay £5,000 To Get Super Eagles Call-up’ -Sarki

✅ https://www.completesports.com/i-was-told-to-pay-5000-to-get-super-eagles-call-up-sarki/

Benzema: I Want To Win The Ballon d’Or

✅ https://www.completesports.com/benzema-i-want-to-win-the-ballon-dor-2/

Rohr: Rising Above Every Stumbling Block With The Super Eagles

✅ https://www.completesports.com/rohr-rising-above-every-stumbling-block-with-the-super-eagles/

Bundesliga: Awoniyi Scores In Union Berlin Home Win Vs Wolfsburg

✅https://www.completesports.com/bundesliga-awoniyi-scores-in-union-berlin-home-win-vs-wolfsburg/

Russian Premier League: Ejuke’s Goal Earns CSKA Moscow Away Win

✅https://www.completesports.com/russian-premier-league-ejukes-goal-earns-cska-moscow-away-win/

‘It Feels Good To Be…