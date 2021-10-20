UCL: Chukwueze Scores In Villarreal’s Big Win At Young Boys; Ronaldo Sets New Record In United’s Comeback Win vs Atalanta 

Samuel Chukwueze was on target as Villarreal thrashed Young Boys 4-1 away to record their first win in Group F of this season’s UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze, who came on in the 89th minute for his second appearance since returning from injury, scored in the 92nd minute to make it 4-1 to the Yellow Submarines.

It was his first goal since April where he scored Villarreal’s only goal in a 2-1 home loss to Barcelona.

Yeremi Pino (6th minute), Gerard Moreno (16th minute) and Alberto Moreno (88th minute) were the other scorers for Villarreal.

The win took Villarreal to third in the group on four points after three rounds of games played.

Also in Group F, Cristiano Ronaldo once again got the winner as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has now scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League, more than any player has managed in the competition’s history.

Atalanta raced to a 2-0…