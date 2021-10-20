Waldrum Hails Hard Fighting Super Falcons After Win Against Ghana

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has praised his players for fighting really hard to overcome rivals Black Queens of Ghana, in Wednesday’s 2022 WAFCON first round qualifier.

Played inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, the Falcons defeated Ghana 2-0, to kick off the qualifiers on a positive note.

Uchenna Kanu was the hero for the nine-time African champions as she got both goals which were headers, to secure the win.

And speaking in his post-match analysis Waldrum said:’We are extremely excited about the win. Obviously it’s important to get a win at home I think getting a clean sheet too was very important for us to go into the second leg.

“The first half we came out with a good attacking mentally second half we played a little bit more on the counter but they were chasing the game and we had some tired legs in the end.

“The players fought really hard, I thought…