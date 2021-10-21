2022 WAFCON Qualifiers:’My Players Are More Intelligent Than Super Falcons’ – Ghana Coach Tagoe Insist Despite First Leg Loss

Despite losing 2-0 to the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Black Queens of Ghana Mercy Tagoe insist her players are more intelligent than the nine-time African champions.

First half goals from Uchenna Kanu gave the Falcons the win in the first round of the qualifiers played inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Kanu nodded in Francisca Ordega’s well timed cross from the right before repeating it again this time from a corner.

And fielding questions from journalists Tagoe, a former Ghana player, explained why the Falcons emerged victorious.

“We played well, tactically we were very disciplined we came to play football unfortunately the Nigerians are stronger and tougher than we are. But when it comes to intelligence we are far ahead of them.

“When you are playing away game it’s not easy so we are going back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes.”

On whether there will be any changes in her team going into the return leg on Sunday, she said:”No, there wouldn’t be any…