Arteta Provides Update On Saka Injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has conceded that Bukayo Saka is yet to return to training since coming off injured against Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old took a nasty kick to the back of the leg from James McArthur in Monday’s 2-2 draw, and fears have been raised over his participation in Friday’s clash with Aston Villa.

Giving an team news update to the media, Arteta refused to rule Saka out of the contest, but the Gunners boss was not able to offer a positive update on the attacker’s condition.

“We have a training session today. He hasn’t trained yet, we have to assess him today and see how he is,” Arteta told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

The Gunners boss also revealed that “two or three players” ended the Palace game with minor knocks, while Granit Xhaka remains out for the long-term with his serious knee injury.

