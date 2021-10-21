Awoniyi’s Goal Not Enough As Union Berlin Fall To Feyenoord

Taiwo Awoniyi scored once as Union Berlin suffered a 3-1 defeat against Feyenoord in their Europa Confefence League clash at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi’s goal came in the 35th minute of the encounter.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Kevin Behrens in the 66th minute.

The forward has now scored two goals in three appearances in the competition this season.

He has recorded 10 goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Union Berlin since linking up with the club on a permanent deal from Liverpool.

Union Berlin will host Feyenoord in the reverse fixture on Thursday, November 4.

