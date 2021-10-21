Balogun, Osimhen, Odey On Target

Leon Balogun scored his first goal of the season as Rangers beat visiting Broendby 2-0, to record their first win in Group A of the Europa League on Thursday, completesports.com reports.

Balogun broke the deadlock in the 19th minute as he nodded in James Tavernier’s cross before Kemar Roofe’s made it 2-0 on 30 minutes.

However, Balogun had to go off on 64 minutes due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by Calvin Bassey.

Joe Aribo was also in action for the Scottish champions who are now in third place in the group.

In Group C, Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form in front of goal as he scored in Napoli’s 3-0 home win against Legia Warszawa.



Osimhen now has nine goals in 10 games played in all competitions this season.

The Super Eagles striker, who came on in the 57th minute, scored in the 80th minute to make it 2-0 in favour of Napoli.

Other scorers for Napoli are Lorenzo…