Eagles Drop Two Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped two places from 34th to 36th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking, completesports.com reports.

The ranking was released on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

In Africa, the Eagles remain in fifth position behind Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and AFCON champions Algeria.

Lone Stars of Liberia, who will host the Eagles in next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, dropped six places from 144th to 150th.

While Cape Verde moves up one place from 77th to 76th.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Brazil maintained first and second places respectively in the world with France replacing England in third spot.

European champions Italy are in fourth and England occupy fifth position.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on 25 November 2021.

By James Agberebi

