‘I’m Doing My Best To Match The Level Of The Super Eagles’ -Ejuke

CSKA Moscow midfielder, Chidera Ejuke has declared hos intention to raise up the level of his game in the Super Eagles.

Ejuke, in a chat with the club’s website said that he’s delighted with the progress he has made in the senior national but insisted that he has more to offer.

He was part of the team that lost 1-0 to the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos and also in the team’s 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture in Douala, Cameroon.

Reacting to his game, Ejuke said, “There is no doubt that it is very important (to play for the Super Eagles).

Read Also: Davido Shows Off Man United No 7 Shirt During Victory Against Atalanta At Old Trafford

“In addition to developing at the club, it is important to be called up to the national team. This means that they recognize your level and need you.

“We played two matches: we lost one and won the second. I am doing my best to match the level of the national team.”

Fastest…