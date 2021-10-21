Lukaku, Werner To Be Out For Weeks With Injury 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner could be sidelined for a while after picking up injuries against Malmo in the Champions League.

The duo started up front against Malmo last night, but they were forced off the pitch during the opening half.

Lukaku won a penalty for the Blues in the 17th minute, but the rough challenge on him contributed to his early substitution as he twisted his ankle.

Towards the end of the half, Werner pulled up with an evident hamstring concern. He was grimacing with pain as he was assisted down the tunnel.

Speaking after the 4-0 win, Tuchel confirmed injuries for both strikers, and acknowledged that they could be out of action for some period of time.

“Romelu twisted his ankle when he was fouled in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury, so it will take a while for both of them,” he told Chelsea website.

“We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches.”

The Blues have a…