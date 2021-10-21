Moyes: West Ham Not Interested In Onuachu

West Ham United manager David Moyes has debunked reports that the Hammers are interested in signing Genk forward Paul Onuachu, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe after a remarkable for Belgian Pro League club Genk last season.

The Nigeria international scored scored 29 times in 33 league outings for the Smurfs last term.

This season, he has scored nine goals in 10 league games so far and one more goal each in the Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League.

“I don’t want to disappoint but he wasn’t someone who we really considered. Quite often at West Ham we are linked with so many players.,”Moyes told the media ahead of Thursday’s (today) Europa League clash against Genk.

“So I have to say there is not an awful lot of truth in it but I appreciate the player I have watched him play recently because we’re watching the games but I have to…