My Father Always Wanted Me To Play For Nigeria -Ugbo

KRC Genk forward Ike Ugbo has revealed his desire to play for the Super Eagles.

He made this known in an interview with the PA news agency as per Denbighshire Freepress, where he said that it was the desire of his father for him to represent Nigeria.

Recall that Ugbo has already applied to FIFA for a change of nationality and that the application is already in progress.

He said: “I know I could wait, but I felt, when there are big competitions coming up, I want to make my name.

“Who knows, I could end up at the World Cup next year.

“Dad always wanted me to play for Nigeria because that’s where he was born and brought up. That’s one thing he would love.”

