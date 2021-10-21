OFFICIAL: Junior Lokosa Joins Kwara United

Junior Sewanu Lokosa has said that team’s determination and style of play motivated him to join Kwara United Football Club, ahead of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Speaking to Kwara United Media Team after signing the dotted lines today, the former Super Eagles player said that watching the team play is a delight, and the ambition of the club has really spurred him to team up with the Harmony Boys.

He pledged to put in his best, to ensure that the team wins a continental ticket at the end of the season.

“The determination in the team, as well as the style of play are the major determinants of my choice of Kwara United Football Club.

“I will be happy, to contribute my quota towards making the team a champion at the end of the forthcoming season. Kwara United FC is a big team, with great ambition.



“I saw the team play at the Governor Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season tournament in Ijebu-Ode. They have…