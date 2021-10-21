‘Taribo Toughest Player I  Faced In My Career’ – Arsenal Legend Henry

Legendary Arsenal French forward Thierry Henry has named former Nigeria international Taribo West as the toughest player he faced during his football career.

Henry disclosed this while answering questions on CBS Sports’ In The Mixer, during Tuesday’s Champions League analysis.

Henry and West squared off in the French Ligue 1 with the former featuring for AS Monaco while the later in the colours of Auxerre.

And when asked the toughest player he has faced, the 1998 World Cup winner replied: “Toughest as in direct opponent? Or just a guy you hated to play against?”

The 44-year-old was asked to name both. And he replied: “Paul Scholes.

“For direct opponent, I would go back in the days and say Taribo West.

“Because (at Auxerre), they did man-marking. He followed you everywhere, even in the dressing room.”

The former Barcelona star went on to name Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp as the player…