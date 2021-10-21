What Would An NFL London Team Look Like?

Earlier this year, football fans across the world categorically turned down propositions from major European clubs to start a European Super League. The proposed league successfully wooed 15 clubs to sign on with 12 as founding members.

Though league executives and team owners were happy to land another revenue stream, fans weren’t pleased by the attempted money grab. Players, too, spoke out against the ESL. Not only did they fear more fixture congestion, but they wanted to play football for the sake of fans—not to draw more cash from them.

Within weeks, the ESL was dropped, with threats from FIFA following teams and players. Many were pleased by the league’s quick end, as they saw the ESL as an Americanized version of sports that put profit above the spirit of competition.

Still, it looks like Europeans might not be out of the doghouse yet—especially England. As the Premier League grapples with over-the-top owners with steep pockets (and foreign interests), the US’s…