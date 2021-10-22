1xBet Becomes A Regional Partner Of Lyon

1xBet has become the official partner of the French football club Lyon. The agreement of one of the leading betting companies in the world and the 7-time champions of France will be for the 2021/22 season, with the possibility of a more extended period.

1xBet becomes Lyon’s exclusive betting partner in Africa (Sub-Saharan and MENA regions). The company gets the right to use the club symbols in its promotional campaigns. Also, while Lyon’s home matches in the French Championship are broadcast in Africa, fans will see 1xBet advertisements on LED boards.

“We are pleased to enter into a partnership with a club of this level. Lyon is one of the strongest clubs in French history. The team has won many ettvictories, has successfully represented its country in European club tournaments, and recently played in the Champions League semi-finals. In addition, Lyon is very popular in Africa, and this region is extremely important to us, which is also shown by our status as an official…