Arsenal Back To Winning Ways After Overcoming Aston Villa

Arsenal responded to a lacklustre performance against Crystal Palace on Monday night with a dominant 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Thomas Partey’s first goal for the Gunners – together with strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one from Emile Smith Rowe – put the Gunners 3-0 up, before Jacob Ramsey’s consolation for the visitors 10 minutes from time.

The win took Arsenal to ninth place on 14 points and are a point from the Champions League spot.

Arsenal opened scoring on 23 minute as Partey lept high to nod Emile Smith Rowe’s corner beyond Emi Martinez.

Six minutes of added time in the first half, Arsenal were awarded a penalty, Aubameyang saw his penalty saved but snapped up the rebound to double Arsenal’s lead.

The Gunners went 3-0 up on 56 minute following a rapid counterattack which put Smith Rowe through on goal and he found the net via a big…